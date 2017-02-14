South Dakota 911 board withholds paym...

South Dakota 911 board withholds payments to company

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: KSFY

A South Dakota board has voted to withhold payments to the company upgrading the state's 911 emergency system because of recurring bugs. The state's 911 Coordination Board sent a letter to NextGen Communications Inc. of Annapolis, Maryland, Thursday saying the monthly payments of $259,000 wouldn't be sent until the company fixes the issues.

Annapolis, MD

