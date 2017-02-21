Senate Committee Holds Hearing On Bill To Ban Voting By Undocumented Immigrants
In Annapolis, a Senate committee today held a hearing on a bill that would bar undocumented immigrants from voting in municipal elections. Undocumented immigrants cannot legally vote in state and federal elections, but can legally vote in municipal elections that allow it.
