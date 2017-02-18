Report: Anne Arundel reforestation da...

Report: Anne Arundel reforestation data sparse

As state legislators debate changes to a Maryland law that sets the standards for replanting trees razed by development, environmentalists say they have had trouble gathering information about the toll that construction takes on trees in Anne Arundel County. A report compiled by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation found that of the 682 acres of trees cleared in Anne Arundel County between fiscal years 2009 and 2016, only 9 percent were replanted - a net loss of 621 acres.

