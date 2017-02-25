Rally, die-in held to support health care

Healthcare professionals, patients, and those concerned with the repeal of the Affordable Car Act, staged a die-in on Saturday afternoon at Lawyer's Mall in Annapolis to bring awareness to their opposition. Healthcare professionals, patients, and those concerned with the repeal of the Affordable Car Act, staged a die-in on Saturday afternoon at Lawyer's Mall in Annapolis to bring awareness to their opposition.

