Police: Man tried to stab girl in Annapolis assault
Willie Smith, 38, of Annapolis, who was charged with first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment for an incident in an Annapolis home on Feb. 13. Police say he chased around a female minor with two knives in the assault. - Original Credit: Willie Smith, 38, of Annapolis, who was charged with first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment for an incident in an Annapolis home on Feb. 13. Police say he chased around a female minor with two knives in the assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|1
|Grace and U
|Jan 14
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin...
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC