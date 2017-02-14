Police: Man tried to stab girl in Ann...

Police: Man tried to stab girl in Annapolis assault

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Willie Smith, 38, of Annapolis, who was charged with first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment for an incident in an Annapolis home on Feb. 13. Police say he chased around a female minor with two knives in the assault. - Original Credit: Willie Smith, 38, of Annapolis, who was charged with first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment for an incident in an Annapolis home on Feb. 13. Police say he chased around a female minor with two knives in the assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
Rohanna Dance Productions Jan 23 anonymous 1
Grace and U Jan 14 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,854,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC