Police: Heroin task force arrests Pasadena woman with heroin, morphine

A 32-year-old woman police believe to be linked to a string of heroin overdoses was arrested in Glen Burnie Tuesday afternoon. Anne Arundel police said Laura Michelle Bruce, 32, of Pasadena was pulled over by police while driving on Crain Highway in Glen Burnie on Tuesday.

