PGCPS Ceo Maxwell gets term renewal, first in decades

Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker III announced last week he was renewing the four-year contract of school system CEO Kevin Maxwell - a move that would make Maxwell the school system head to serve a second term in over a quarter of a century. "I am gratified and humbled by Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker's decision to reappoint me to a second term at the helm of this great school system," Maxwell said.

