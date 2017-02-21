PGCPS Ceo Maxwell gets term renewal, first in decades
Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker III announced last week he was renewing the four-year contract of school system CEO Kevin Maxwell - a move that would make Maxwell the school system head to serve a second term in over a quarter of a century. "I am gratified and humbled by Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker's decision to reappoint me to a second term at the helm of this great school system," Maxwell said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|1
|Grace and U
|Jan '17
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC