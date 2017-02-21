Pest ant control improved with water-resistant bait

Annapolis, MD; Feb. 13, 2017 -- Pest ants like the red imported fire ant could be controlled more effectively with insecticide baits that can withstand moisture, say researchers with the United States Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service . A comparison study soon to be published in Journal of Economic Entomology shows a water-resistant ant bait offers a significant advantage over currently available baits, which break down when wet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.