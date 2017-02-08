P.G. County economic development plan...

P.G. County economic development plans Annapolis VIP Reception

Prince George's County Economic Development Corp. officials are scheduled to schmooze state leaders on Thursday. The corporation, along with County Executive Rushern L. Baker III's office, will host the 2017 Prince George's County Capitol Access VIP Reception at 7:30 p.m. at Harry Browne's Restaurant, 66 State Circle, Annapolis.

