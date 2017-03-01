new Annapolis strikes down stun gun ban
The Annapolis City Council repealed a ban on stun guns this week, making the city the latest in a series of jurisdictions across Maryland to strike down such a ban. Electronic weapons such as stun guns, often known as Tasers, are designed to inflict pain on an individual by discharging an electrical current.
