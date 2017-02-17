Naval Academy Student To Appear On 'Jeopardy!'
A student studying at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis will be among the contestants on the college championship of "Jeopardy!" The school says 18-year-old freshman Gary Tse of Ellicott City, Maryland, will compete on the show that airs Friday at 7 p.m. The school says he'll face off against a Georgetown University student and a student from the University of Kentucky. The show's college championship runs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 24 and features 15 students competing for a $100,000 grand prize.
