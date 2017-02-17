Naval Academy Student To Appear On 'J...

Naval Academy Student To Appear On 'Jeopardy!'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

A student studying at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis will be among the contestants on the college championship of "Jeopardy!" The school says 18-year-old freshman Gary Tse of Ellicott City, Maryland, will compete on the show that airs Friday at 7 p.m. The school says he'll face off against a Georgetown University student and a student from the University of Kentucky. The show's college championship runs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 24 and features 15 students competing for a $100,000 grand prize.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
Rohanna Dance Productions Jan 23 anonymous 1
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,302 • Total comments across all topics: 279,012,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC