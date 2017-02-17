Md. lawmakers push a affirmative cons...

Md. lawmakers push a affirmative consenta bill forward

Wednesday Feb 15 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

The Maryland House Ways and Means Committee heard testimony Tuesday about a bill that would add the concept of "affirmative consent" to sex-ed classes in Montgomery County Public Schools. Another bill in the works aims to bring it to all public schools in Maryland.

