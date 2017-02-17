In Munich, Liberman calls for coalition of 'moderates' against Iran

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned of Iran's threat to the Middle East and called for "moderate" states, including Saudi Arabia, to stand together with Israel in opposing Tehran. "For the first time since 1948, to the moderate Arab world, the Sunni world, the biggest threat for them is not Israel, not Zionists and not Jews, but Iran and Iranian proxies," Liberman said.

