Immigrants and their supporters rally in Annapolis
On the eve of a public hearing on the Maryland Trust Act - which would limit local governments' ability to assist with immigration enforcement - hundreds of activists marched in Annapolis to draw attention to the bill. Chanting in Spanish as police officers stopped traffic, they carried signs with slogans such as "Help stop ICE scare tactics" and "MD Trust Act: Protecting Immigrant and Muslim Communities."
