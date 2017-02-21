Hogan Administration Rolls Out Latest...

Hogan Administration Rolls Out Latest BaltimoreLink Service New Commuter Buses Start March 1

As part of Governor Larry Hogan's BaltimoreLink transformative transit plan to better connect Marylanders to life's opportunities, the Maryland Department of Transportation's Maryland Transit Administration will roll out two new express Commuter Bus routes - 210 and 215 - on Wednesday, March 1, to connect Kent Island and Annapolis to Baltimore City. As an incentive to encourage riders to try this new express Commuter Bus service, the MTA will offer free rides for the first two weeks, from March 1 to 14. After the free service period, the fares listed below will apply.

