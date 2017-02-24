Frederick Douglass' descendant backs bid for statue on State House grounds
Outside the State House, as the sun shone down at high noon on the Roger Taney statue, a group including a descendant of Frederick Douglass made another push to bring the abolitionist's likeness to Annapolis. Kenneth Morris, the writer and orator's great-great-great-grandson, lent his voice to the effort to have a statue of Douglass erected on the State House grounds.
