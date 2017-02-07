Former Anne Arundel economic development chief avoids jail time in burglary
The former head of Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. was sentenced to six months of supervised probation Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree burglary. In a passionate speech, Robert Hannon, 70, of Annapolis said he regretted breaking into his neighbor's apartment in September and rifling through her dresser for lingerie.
