Entomological Society of America supports the March for Science

Annapolis, MD; February 21, 2017--The Entomological Society of America endorses the March for Science to be held on April 22. The guiding principles of ESA, a non-partisan scientific society, recognize that the discipline of entomology is global, that all of its members must be able to participate fully in the organization, and that entomologists must collaborate with government and the public to maximize the positive benefits insect science offers to the world. The stated goals and principles of the March for Science align closely with these strategic principles of ESA.

