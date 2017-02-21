End-of-Life Hearing in Md. General As...

End-of-Life Hearing in Md. General Assembly Draws Passionate Testimony

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Baltimore Jewish Times

Doug Tsitouris suffers from advanced emphysema and says with certainty that he isn't afraid to die. But when the time arises, he wants to go out on his own terms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
Rohanna Dance Productions Jan 23 anonymous 1
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... (Aug '16) Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,951 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC