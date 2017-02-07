Eagles Bassist Timothy B. Schmit Anno...

Eagles Bassist Timothy B. Schmit Announces Short Run of Spring Solo Tour Dates

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: KTGL-FM Lincoln

Timothy B. Schmit just finished a series of West Coast concerts in support of his latest solo album, 2016's Leap of Faith , and now the longtime Eagles bassist has announced plans for a spring U.S. tour that will bring him to venues in the Midwest and on the East Coast. The new trek gets underway April 18 in Chicago and is mapped out through a May 14 show in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rohanna Dance Productions Jan 23 anonymous 1
Grace and U Jan 14 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
News Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16) Jun '16 ha ha ha 2
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,650,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC