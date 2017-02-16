Don't cry for us: Broadneck High stages bilingual 'Evita'
She held long, smooth musical notes of the song "Another Suitcase in Another Hall" as the words shifted from her native language to a foreign one. Parrott, a senior at Broadneck High School, rehearsed Tuesday for her role as the mistress of former Argentine president Juan Pern in the school's bilingual musical "Evita."
