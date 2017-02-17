Delegation supports PILOT bill, with restrictions

Anne Arundel County's state delegation on Friday endorsed a bill that would allow the county to offer tax breaks to commercial developers whose projects offer a public benefit - but not without imposing some limitations on the proposal first. Lawmakers added an end date and more restrictive language to the "payment-in-lieu-of-taxes," or PILOT, measure proposed by County Executive Steve Schuh before voting unanimously to support it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.