Delegation supports PILOT bill, with ...

Delegation supports PILOT bill, with restrictions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Anne Arundel County's state delegation on Friday endorsed a bill that would allow the county to offer tax breaks to commercial developers whose projects offer a public benefit - but not without imposing some limitations on the proposal first. Lawmakers added an end date and more restrictive language to the "payment-in-lieu-of-taxes," or PILOT, measure proposed by County Executive Steve Schuh before voting unanimously to support it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
Rohanna Dance Productions Jan 23 anonymous 1
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,080 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC