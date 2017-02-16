Catholic Relief Services

NASA's Music and Drama club presents the musical "Fanny," a story that follows Marius and Fanny, who are deeply in love but torn apart by the temptation and excitement of the sea. Years later the star-crossed lovers are reunited but everything has changed.

