Brokaw, Mullen talk Russia, news and ...

Brokaw, Mullen talk Russia, news and more in Annapolis

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Admiral Mike Mullen, retired, and newscaster Tom Brokaw discuss challenges to the world, the state of American journalism, and the Trump administration at a talk at St. Johns College in Annapolis. Veteran television journalist Tom Brokaw and former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Admiral Mike Mullen told a sold-out crowd at St. John's College in Annapolis on Sunday to be proactive about engaging with people with different viewpoints, speaking to concerns that the U.S. has grown increasingly polarized by politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
Rohanna Dance Productions Jan 23 anonymous 1
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC