Brokaw, Mullen talk Russia, news and more in Annapolis

Admiral Mike Mullen, retired, and newscaster Tom Brokaw discuss challenges to the world, the state of American journalism, and the Trump administration at a talk at St. Johns College in Annapolis. Veteran television journalist Tom Brokaw and former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Admiral Mike Mullen told a sold-out crowd at St. John's College in Annapolis on Sunday to be proactive about engaging with people with different viewpoints, speaking to concerns that the U.S. has grown increasingly polarized by politics.

