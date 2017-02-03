As Trump toughens on immigration, Anne Arundel police 'Bridging...

Detective Erin Brandt, left, who had some previous Spanish language training but had not used it in years, speaks Spanish to Janeth Crooks, a receptionist at the Center of Help, whose Executive Director Karen Cline, taught the course. A graduation ceremony was held at police headquarters in Millersville for a group of Anne Arundel County Police officers who completed a two-week training program called 'Bridging the Gaps' that helped them learn some basic Spanish and how to relate to the Latino community.

