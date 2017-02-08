Arrest at BWI leads to chase in Annapolis

A Severn man eluded police for 15 minutes after he was able to escape their custody in Annapolis Saturday morning. Lt. Kevin Ayd, spokesman for the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, said that officers with his department originally arrested Darrell Peace, 18, of Severn after receiving a call that he was asleep on a bench at the international port at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

