Arrest at BWI leads to chase in Annap...

Arrest at BWI leads to chase in Annapolis

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

A Severn man eluded police for 15 minutes after he was able to escape their custody in Annapolis Saturday morning. Lt. Kevin Ayd, spokesman for the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, said that officers with his department originally arrested Darrell Peace, 18, of Severn after receiving a call that he was asleep on a bench at the international port at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rohanna Dance Productions Jan 23 anonymous 1
Grace and U Jan 14 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
News Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16) Jun '16 ha ha ha 2
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,648 • Total comments across all topics: 278,666,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC