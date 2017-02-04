Anne Arundel schools, colleges worry about students getting caught in travel ban
School leaders in Anne Arundel County are reassuring students and their families of their commitment to diversity and inclusion after a federal travel ban on refugees and immigrants has led to confusion, anger and protests. President Donald Trump temporary barred people from seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees seeking resettlement, citing a need to reform the vetting process to travel to the United States.
