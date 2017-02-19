19-year-old gets 60 years in jail for...

19-year-old gets 60 years in jail for Lothian love triangle murder

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

18-year-old Gabriel Ezekiel Struss of Annapolis, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of first and second-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree, and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony crime of violence. Gabriel Struss was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the murders of two people in a Lothian home in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb 9 DR X 12
Rohanna Dance Productions Jan 23 anonymous 1
Grace and U Jan '17 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,558 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC