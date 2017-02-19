19-year-old gets 60 years in jail for Lothian love triangle murder

18-year-old Gabriel Ezekiel Struss of Annapolis, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of first and second-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree, and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony crime of violence. Gabriel Struss was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the murders of two people in a Lothian home in 2015.

