1.5MG Tank Rehab Out for Bid in MD
Anne Arundel County is seeking contractors for the rehabilitation of the existing 1.5 million gallon Linthicum storage tank, located in Annapolis, Maryland. The wet interior of the steel storage tank will be abrasive blast-cleaned to White Metal standards and coated with a three-coat epoxy system.
