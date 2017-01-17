William Floyd Senior Receives Congres...

William Floyd Senior Receives Congressional Nomination to U.S. Naval Academy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: LongIsland.com

January 18, 2017 - Ezekiel Torres, a senior at William Floyd High School , recently received one of Congressman Lee Zeldin's nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, one of the nation's five military service academies which prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character and compassion. If selected by the Academy, Ezekiel will attend for four years as a midshipman in the U.S. Navy, and then graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree before receiving a commission in the Navy as an ensign or a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grace and U Jan 14 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
News Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16) Jun '16 ha ha ha 2
News Three injured after weekend stabbings in Anne A... (May '12) May '16 Dead man 3
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,084 • Total comments across all topics: 278,130,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC