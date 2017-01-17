William Floyd Senior Receives Congressional Nomination to U.S. Naval Academy

January 18, 2017 - Ezekiel Torres, a senior at William Floyd High School , recently received one of Congressman Lee Zeldin's nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, one of the nation's five military service academies which prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character and compassion. If selected by the Academy, Ezekiel will attend for four years as a midshipman in the U.S. Navy, and then graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree before receiving a commission in the Navy as an ensign or a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

