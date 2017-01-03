Why odds are against a large Zika out...

Why odds are against a large Zika outbreak in the US

Annapolis, MD; Dec. 22, 2016---Is the United States at risk for a large-scale outbreak of Zika or other mosquito-borne disease? While climate conditions in the U.S. are increasingly favorable to mosquitos, socioeconomic factors such as access to clean water and air conditioning make large-scale outbreaks unlikely, according to new analysis of existing research--but small-scale, localized outbreaks are an ongoing concern.

