Vixiar Medical recruits Thibodeau as CEO

Annapolis, Maryland-based Vixiar Medical Inc , a developer of devices and systems for monitoring cardiopulmonary diseases, has named Kevin Thibodeau as CEO. Previously, Thibodeau worked at Vapotherm Inc .

