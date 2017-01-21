Two Very Different Meanings for Two B...

Two Very Different Meanings for Two Brightly Colored Hats

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Two very different types of crowds visited Washington in the past couple days - one jubilantly cheering the swearing in of the 45th President of the United States, the other holding up signs that displayed messages like "Awful Man." There is perhaps no other symbol that so encapsulates President Donald Trump's election than the bright red "Make America Great Again" hat, and they could be seen all over the city on the day of Trump's inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rohanna Dance Productions 1 hr anonymous 1
Grace and U Jan 14 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
News Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16) Jun '16 ha ha ha 2
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,176,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC