Two Very Different Meanings for Two Brightly Colored Hats

Two very different types of crowds visited Washington in the past couple days - one jubilantly cheering the swearing in of the 45th President of the United States, the other holding up signs that displayed messages like "Awful Man." There is perhaps no other symbol that so encapsulates President Donald Trump's election than the bright red "Make America Great Again" hat, and they could be seen all over the city on the day of Trump's inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.