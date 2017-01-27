Two charged with armed robbery in Annapolis
Police arrested two men after they allegedly robbed an Annapolis clothing store and fled with about $2,500 worth of clothing. Employees of a store on the 100 block of Hillsmere Drive called police to report a man had threatened an employee with what looked like a handgun.
