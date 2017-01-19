Two arrested in child pornography cases

Two arrested in child pornography cases

Daniel Kenneth Burkhard, a 40-year-old from the 700 block of Warren Drive in Annapolis, was arrested Jan. 13 after the department said a forensic examination of Burkhard's computer authorized by a November search warrant found "multiple files in regards to child pornography." Police also arrested 40-year-old Robert Patrick Schmitt, from the 4000 block of Kings Road in Edgewater, following a search of his computer that police said revealed "multiple images of child pornography."

