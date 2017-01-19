Two arrested in child pornography cases
Daniel Kenneth Burkhard, a 40-year-old from the 700 block of Warren Drive in Annapolis, was arrested Jan. 13 after the department said a forensic examination of Burkhard's computer authorized by a November search warrant found "multiple files in regards to child pornography." Police also arrested 40-year-old Robert Patrick Schmitt, from the 4000 block of Kings Road in Edgewater, following a search of his computer that police said revealed "multiple images of child pornography."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grace and U
|Jan 14
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin...
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|ha ha ha
|2
|Three injured after weekend stabbings in Anne A... (May '12)
|May '16
|Dead man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC