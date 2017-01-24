Travis Manion Foundation founders acc...

Travis Manion Foundation founders accosted outside inaugural ball

Two women who run a foundation named for a Naval Academy graduate who died in Iraq say they were accosted Friday by remnants of the "anarchist" crowd that disrupted Inaugural Day in Washington, D.C. Amy Looney and Ryan Manion said they were verbally accosted and jostled as they left the American Legion's Veterans Inaugural Ball at a Washington hotel. The were also verbally accosted on the way into the ball, they said Monday.

