This Maryland prosecutor got the phone call every addict's relative dreads

Anne Arundel State's Attorney Wes Adams , whose brother-in-law died of an overdose in January, stands at the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County in Annapolis, Md. Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Wes Adams grew up with an alcoholic father, and has spent two years as lead prosecutor of a county hit hard by Maryland's opioid epidemic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.