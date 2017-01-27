Third Try for the Right to Die Legislation

After two years of dead ends, Maryland lawmakers have again introduced measures to give terminally ill Marylanders the right to die using doctor prescribed medications. The nation's oldest end-of-life advocacy group, Compassion & Choices, brought nearly 200 supporters to Annapolis on Wednesday to urge lawmakers to pass the " Richard E. Israel and Roger 'Pip' Moyer End of Life Options Act ."

