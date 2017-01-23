The Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Announces Concert of Taste, 3/12
The Friends of the Annapolis Symphony will hold its annual Concert of Taste on March 12, 2017 at the Francis Scott Key Lobby in Mellon Hall on the campus of St. John's College, six o'clock until nine o'clock. Now in its 37th year, the theme for this year is " Music Rocks the Soul" and will feature the best restaurants in Annapolis including new and old favorites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rohanna Dance Productions
|9 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Grace and U
|Jan 14
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin...
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|ha ha ha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC