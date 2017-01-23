The Friends of the Annapolis Symphony...

The Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Announces Concert of Taste, 3/12

9 hrs ago

The Friends of the Annapolis Symphony will hold its annual Concert of Taste on March 12, 2017 at the Francis Scott Key Lobby in Mellon Hall on the campus of St. John's College, six o'clock until nine o'clock. Now in its 37th year, the theme for this year is " Music Rocks the Soul" and will feature the best restaurants in Annapolis including new and old favorites.

Annapolis, MD

