Should legalizing marijuana be on the...

Should legalizing marijuana be on the ballot in Maryland?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

State lawmakers have proposed a constitutional amendment that would let voters decide in 2018 whether to tax and regulate marijuana in the same manner as alcohol - potentially making Maryland the first state in the region with a full-fledged legal marijuana market. The legislation, which is still being drafted, faces an uphill battle in Annapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rohanna Dance Productions Jan 23 anonymous 1
Grace and U Jan 14 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
News Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16) Jun '16 ha ha ha 2
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,520 • Total comments across all topics: 278,387,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC