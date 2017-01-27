Shooting threat at Central Middle School made worse by social media
A threat of a shooting at Central Middle School in Edgewater inspired a widespread fear among parents after another student's post on social media circulated Thursday night. Bob Mosier, Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman, said the incident began Wednesday when a student went to the school guidance counselor and said he had "asked two others to help him shoot up the school."
