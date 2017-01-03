Secretary's Remarks: Secretary of State John Kerry to Deliver Remarks at the U.S. Naval Academy
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will reflect on his time in the Navy, and its impact on his career in public service and approach to foreign policy, during remarks at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Media must arrive no later than 11:30 a.m. at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, Gate 1 for pre-screening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin...
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|ha ha ha
|2
|Three injured after weekend stabbings in Anne A... (May '12)
|May '16
|Dead man
|3
|Baylor Football Covered Up Rape, Trump and Bern... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cali Dad
|3
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC