Secretary's Remarks: Secretary of State John Kerry to Deliver Remarks at the U.S. Naval Academy

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will reflect on his time in the Navy, and its impact on his career in public service and approach to foreign policy, during remarks at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Media must arrive no later than 11:30 a.m. at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, Gate 1 for pre-screening.

