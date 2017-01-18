Ritchie Courts a unique opportunity f...

Ritchie Courts a unique opportunity for investors

Read more: Daily Record

PROPERTIES TO WATCH IN MARYLAND Address: 877 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Severna Park Property type: Office Built: 1990 Size: 42,432 square feet Listing price: $6.9 million Contact: Lynn Dulin, associate broker at Professional Properties Commercial Real Estate, 410-279-2377; [email protected] The office building at 877 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., called Ritchie Courts, presents a unique opportunity for an investor seeking a well-leased property near Annapolis ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab, below.

Annapolis, MD

