Recognizing history: Parole hospital ...

Recognizing history: Parole hospital set to become landmark

1 hr ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

What started as a small prenatal and postpartum health care program for African-American women has grown over 80 years into a multipurpose health center that provides services to people all over the county. That prenatal and postpartum care facility was run out of a church sanctuary, now known as Cecil Memorial United Methodist Church.

