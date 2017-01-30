Police arrest Annapolis man charged with murder
The suspect in a fatal shooting this month on Newtowne Drive in Annapolis was arrested Monday after police found him just outside city limits, the city police department said. Lawrence Montague, 27, of Annapolis, was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the Jan. 16 death of 40-year-old George Forrester, of Severn.
