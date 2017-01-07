Pastrana, Pantelides, Nitro Circus backers make push to garner support in Annapolis
As Saturday's snowstorm hit its peak in the early afternoon, a group of Annapolis citizens who back bringing the Nitro Circus motorsports show to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium gathered to garner support from the area's residents. The group was led by Annapolis native and the show's signature performer, Travis Pastrana, as well as Mayor Mike Pantelides.
