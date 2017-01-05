Overall crime in Annapolis down, but ...

Overall crime in Annapolis down, but residents still feel unsafe

Crime in Annapolis has been trending downward over the last eleven years despite some neighborhoods having an increase in criminal activity in 2015 and 2016. From 2005 to 2016, overall violent and property crime in the city lowered by an average of two percent.

