Overall crime in Annapolis down, but residents still feel unsafe
Crime in Annapolis has been trending downward over the last eleven years despite some neighborhoods having an increase in criminal activity in 2015 and 2016. From 2005 to 2016, overall violent and property crime in the city lowered by an average of two percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin...
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|ha ha ha
|2
|Three injured after weekend stabbings in Anne A... (May '12)
|May '16
|Dead man
|3
|Baylor Football Covered Up Rape, Trump and Bern... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cali Dad
|3
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC