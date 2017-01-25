Midshipmen to select ships, further U...

Midshipmen to select ships, further U.S. control of the seas

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Op-ed: The midshipmen commitment to service at sea is critical to ensure the security and prosperity of our ma Thursday evening in Annapolis, a group of senior midshipmen who have spent the past three-plus years dedicating their lives to becoming morally, mentally and physically prepared for active duty in the U.S. Navy , will select their first ship assignments in an annual tradition that, at least among our five U.S. service academies, rivals the NFL draft for excitement. Upon graduation from the Naval Academy in Annapolis this spring, these rising leaders will go on to represent the next generation of Navy Surface Warfare Officers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rohanna Dance Productions Mon anonymous 1
Grace and U Jan 14 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
News Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16) Jun '16 ha ha ha 2
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,553 • Total comments across all topics: 278,241,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC