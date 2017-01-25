Midshipmen to select ships, further U.S. control of the seas

Op-ed: The midshipmen commitment to service at sea is critical to ensure the security and prosperity of our ma Thursday evening in Annapolis, a group of senior midshipmen who have spent the past three-plus years dedicating their lives to becoming morally, mentally and physically prepared for active duty in the U.S. Navy , will select their first ship assignments in an annual tradition that, at least among our five U.S. service academies, rivals the NFL draft for excitement. Upon graduation from the Naval Academy in Annapolis this spring, these rising leaders will go on to represent the next generation of Navy Surface Warfare Officers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.