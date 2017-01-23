Md. delegate diagnosed with cancer speaks personally about paid sick-leave bill
A Maryland delegate spoke in personal terms on Monday night as he joined advocates and supporters of a bill that would require companies to provide paid sick leave to their employees. Del. Luke H. Clippinger shared for the first time publicly that he was diagnosed in June with a rare form of leukemia.
