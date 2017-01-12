Maryland's General Assembly Gavels for 2017 Session

The 2017 session of the Maryland General Assembly began Wednesday amid confusion stemming from federal investigations plaguing Democrats and concern among Republicans over the possible override of several vetoes issued by Gov. Larry Hogan at the end of the 2016 session. The Senate is scheduled to begin to debate the vetoes on Jan. 18. The Maryland House of Delegates room was filled with delegates, friends and family members for the first day of the legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Annapolis, Md.

